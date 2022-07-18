Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Nets Still Trying to Find Deal Despite Buzz About Return

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets are still reportedly canvassing the NBA for Kevin Durant trades despite the current glacial pace of negotiations.

"As each day goes by, it does [get likelier Durant returns to the Nets next season], but the Nets are still trying to find a deal for Kevin Durant," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Monday on Get Up. "If Kevin Durant came to Brooklyn and said, 'Hey, I've changed my mind. I want to be here, I'm committed to this,' of course they would want him to stay."

"But, if Kevin Durant's not doing that, you're still trying to trade him. You want players who want to be there. You don't want the environment to be filled with players who are unhappy, who don't want to be a part of it. But they've gotta get value for him, and they've got to get significant value for him."

