Andre Iguodala, Joe Lacob, Evan Turner Joke About Iggy's Return to Warriors

Andre Iguodala's return to the Golden State Warriors remains up in the air, but on his Point Forward podcast with Evan Turner, Iggy and Dubs majority governor Joe Lacob joked about his future with the team.

The exchange went something like this:

Lacob: "So, are you coming back next year?"

Iguodala: "Aw man, y'all want me to come back?"

Turner: "Dre says he wants $28 million."

Lacob: "That he's not getting, I can assure you. ... I gotta pay all these young guys, man!"

In a more serious tone, Lacob did detail why he'd love to see the 38-year-old Iguodala return to the Warriors.

"By the way, this guy didn't play very much I'm looking at on my screen, Andre here. But I think you had a huge impact," he said. "That does not go without notice. Huge impact. I watch you on the sidelines, I watch you in the locker room, and that was part of our strategy, too, to get you back."

The Warriors already have an active roster cap at $184.8 million, so bringing back Iguodala would only add to the massive bill. But the Dubs have shown a willingness to spend during their dynasty window, so if Iggy decides to play in the 2022-23 season, it's easy enough to see him returning to the Bay Area for another title run.