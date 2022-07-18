MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Info on Juan Soto, Luis Castillo and Andrew Benintendi

1 of 3

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Juan Soto sweepstakes is off and running.

The usual big swingers at the trade deadline, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, were immediately mentioned in trade conversations once Soto became available on the trade market.

Any deal for the 23-year-old outfielder will require a handful of top prospects in return so that the Nationals can further their rebuild and try to be competitive in a few years.

New York makes sense for Soto because it has to rid itself of Joey Gallo's hitting problems in the outfield and it has two top prospects in Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza that the Nationals would welcome in return.

The Yankees could also use the Soto sweepstakes as a long-term answer to the middle of their lineup and let Aaron Judge walk in free agency at the end of the season. Soto is seven years younger than Judge.

The Yankees are 13 games clear of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East, but they need to make some additions at the deadline to beat out the Houston Astros in a potential American League Championship Series. Houston only has five fewer wins than New York.

Los Angeles owns a 12-game advantage over the San Francisco Giants in the National League West, but its biggest competition comes from the NL East in the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.

Soto would be an upgrade over all of the Dodgers' outfielders except for Mookie Betts and his potential acquisition would give Dave Roberts an abundance of sluggers to place in his lineup between Betts, Soto, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman.

Washington is familiar with the Dodgers' farm system from the Scherzer-Turner deal last season. Diego Cartaya and Bobby Miller, the Dodgers' top two prospects, should be Washington's targets, as could Dustin May and a few fringe major leaguers.

Other franchises could swoop into the Soto sweepstakes, but everything has to work for those teams.

The Texas Rangers could swing big and add Soto to Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, but they would likely give up some strong young arms in the process. Texas may not want to do that with the potential of Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker leading the rotation for years to come.

The New York Mets have the money to sign Soto, but they need to figure out how willing the Nationals are to trade Soto within the division. Top catching prospect Francisco Alvarez is likely off the table in negotiations, so that would leave the Mets with one top 40 prospects to offer when the Yankees and Dodgers have five between them, per MLB.com.