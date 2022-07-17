4-Star RB Justice Haynes Commits to Alabama over Georgia, Ohio State, Florida

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide have added another potential star to their backfield after receiving a commitment from class of 2023 4-star running back Justice Haynes.

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, Haynes chose Alabama over offers from Ohio State, Georgia and Florida.

A 5'10", 200-pound speedster out of Buford High School in Georgia, Haynes is ranked as the No. 4 running back in the nation by 247Sports' composite rankings. He's the son of former Georgia Bulldogs and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Verron Haynes.

The prospect of learning under seven-time national champion head coach Nick Saban is what attracted Haynes to the Crimson Tide.

"The thing that stood out the most was definitely the development and the accountability," Haynes said of why he chose Alabama. "Coach Saban's gonna hold you accountable and keep the main thing the main things—which is working hard, going to school, going to class, and producing on the field."

Haynes enjoyed a stellar junior season in which he rushed for 2,375 yards and 29 touchdowns. He now has accumulated over 5,800 yards and 72 rushing touchdowns through the first three years of his high school career.

On3's director of scouting Charles Power describes Haynes as a "well-rounded, highly productive running back with few holes in his game. ... A rock-solid running back prospect with a high floor. Has a NFL pedigree with his father playing in the league after a career as a running back at Georgia."

A two-sport athlete, Haynes also indicated that he intends to play baseball for the Crimson Tide.