Angels' Mike Trout Won't Play in 2022 MLB All-Star Game; Byron Buxton to Start for AL

G Fiume/Getty Images

The American League will be missing a future Hall of Famer for Tuesday's All-Star Game.

Major League Baseball announced Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout will not play in the contest. Trout has recently dealt with back spasms, and he is surely sitting out the exhibition game for precautionary reasons.

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France will replace him on the roster, while Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is now in the starting lineup.

Trout was named to the 10th All-Star Game of his illustrious career and would have been one of the headliners in the Angels' hometown of Los Angeles, since the game is at Dodger Stadium.

The three-time AL MVP is slashing .270/.368/.599 with 24 home runs and 51 RBI in 79 games this season.

Unfortunately for the Angels, Trout's individual success has not translated into the type of season the team was looking for in 2022. Los Angeles is 39-53, in fourth place in the American League West and 21 games behind the Houston Astros in the division race.

It is more of the same for a franchise that has made the playoffs just one time in Trout's 12 seasons.

The American League won't lose much power with Buxton in the lineup, though, considering the 28-year-old has a .535 slugging percentage with 23 home runs. Minnesota is also in the middle of the playoff race in first place in the AL Central at 50-43.

France's inclusion is a noteworthy development for a red-hot Mariners team that entered play Sunday with 13 straight wins.

The 28-year-old is slashing .306/.376/.461 with 10 home runs and 47 RBI.

The American League has won eight straight All-Star Games.