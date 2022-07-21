Madden NFL 23 Player Ratings: Jalen Ramsey, Jaire Alexander Headline Top 10 CB

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey might not be part of the 99 Club anymore, but he's still by far the top-rated cornerback in Madden 23.

The Los Angeles Rams star is the game's top-rated corner for a second straight year, opening the season as a 98 overall. He's four points higher than his next-best competition, Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers.

Madden 23 Top Rated CBs

1. Jalen Ramsey, Rams (98)

2. Jaire Alexander, Packers (94)

3. Tre'Davious White, Bills (93)

4. Darius Slay Jr., Eagles (92)

5. Denzel Ward, Browns (92)

6. Marshon Lattimore, Saints (91)

7. Stephon Gilmore, Colts (91)

8. J.C. Jackson, Chargers (90)

9. Marlon Humphrey, Ravens (90)

10. A.J. Terrell, Falcons (89)

Ramsey was named to his fifth straight Pro Bowl and second consecutive All-Pro team in 2021, setting a career high with 77 tackles and matching his career-best four interceptions. He was also excellent for most of the Rams' postseason run as they captured their first Super Bowl since the Greatest Show on Turf era.

"He's not as good as [Darrelle] Revis or Charles Woodson, but he's the best in this era," an NFL personnel director told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "He does everything well."

This is the second straight year Ramsey has been the top-rated corner in Madden.

While Alexander moved down one point from his opening rating a year ago, he's now the sport's second-ranked cornerback due to a six-point drop from Stephon Gilmore. Alexander was limited to just four games in 2021 due to a shoulder injury and might bounce back into the upper 90s if he starts the season hot.

Terrell, coming off his first All-Pro season, is the only player in the top 10 under the age of 25.