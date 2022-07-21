Madden 23 Player Ratings: Aaron Donald, Cameron Heyward Headline Top 10 Interior DL

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Aaron Donald may be the greatest defensive player to ever set foot on an NFL field.

His Madden rating continues to reflect that greatness.

Donald once again leads all interior defensive linemen with a 99 overall rating, with no other player at his position coming in higher than 93.

Madden 23 Top Interior Defensive Linemen

Aaron Donald, Rams (99) Cameron Heyward, Steelers (93) Vita Vea, Buccaneers (93) Jonathan Allen, Commanders (92) Chris Jones, Chiefs (91) DeForest Buckner, Colts (90) Kenny Clark, Packers (89) Jeffery Simmons, Titans (88) Fletcher Cox, Eagles (88) Michael Pierce, Ravens (88)

Donald has been in the 99 Club on six occasions, tying Peyton Manning for the all-time record. He's built an unimpeachable resume over the course of his career, making eight Pro Bowl teams, earning seven All-Pro selections and winning three Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

The Rams finally got over the proverbial hump last season as well, winning Donald his first Super Bowl. While he flirted with retirement in the immediate aftermath of the championship, Donald instead renegotiated the final three years of his contract to become the first non-quarterback to top the $30 million mark on an annual basis.

There is a legitimate argument to be made that Donald already finds himself on the Mount Rushmore of defensive players at age 31, and he's shown no signs of slowing down. He's coming off his fifth straight season with double-digit sacks and set a career high with 84 tackles.

Much of the remainder of the list is a who's who of the game's best defensive linemen. Heyward has been dominant manning the interior in Pittsburgh since 2011, while Vita Vea is carving a reputation as the game's best nose tackle.

The list features only one player below the age of 25, Simmons, who emerged as an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in 2021.