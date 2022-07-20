Madden NFL 23 Player Ratings: Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb Headline Top 10 RBs

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Derrick Henry may have missed nine games last season, but he's still the NFL's best running back—at least when it comes to Madden 23.

The Tennessee Titans star was given a 97 launch-day rating by EA Sports, putting him one point ahead of Nick Chubb and Christian McCaffrey for the top spot.

Madden 23 Top RBs

Derrick Henry, Titans (97) Nick Chubb, Browns (96) Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (96) Jonathan Taylor, Colts (95) Dalvin Cook, Vikings (94) Joe Mixon, Bengals (93) Alvin Kamara, Saints (90) Aaron Jones, Packers (89) Austin Ekeler, Chargers (88) Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (88)

Henry was on pace for his second straight 2,000-yard rushing season before breaking his foot in a Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts. He managed to come back from injury for the Titans' divisional-round game against the Cincinnati Bengals but struggled his way to a 62-yard performance.

Christian McCaffrey was the game's top-rated running back each of the previous two seasons but dropped amid his own injury issues. McCaffrey has played only 10 games over the past two seasons but remains one of Madden's top backs due to his all-around brilliance.

If there is any level of surprise, it may be that Jonathan Taylor sits a point behind Chubb and McCaffrey. Taylor led the NFL in rushing by more than 500 yards last season. While neither Taylor nor Chubb is known as a great pass-catcher, the Indianapolis Colts back is more active in the pass game. Taylor made 40 receptions last season—double the number of catches Chubb made.

The difference in their ratings is minor, but it's at least a little noteworthy given Taylor's production since arriving in the NFL.

Two stalwarts near the top of the ratings, Alvin Kamara and Ezekiel Elliott, are barely hanging on to their top-10 spots after down 2021 campaigns. Kamara averaged a career-worst 3.7 yards per carry and made a career-low 47 receptions last season, his first without getting a steady helping of Drew Brees checkdowns.

Elliott struggled with knee issues throughout 2021 and spent most of the year plodding for short gains. Backup Tony Pollard looked to be the more explosive of the two backs, and it's possible the Cowboys go with something resembling a 60-40 timeshare this season.