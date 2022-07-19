Madden 23 Player Ratings: Fred Warner, Demario Davis, Lavonte David Lead Top 10 LBs

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Madden players looking to dominate with linebacker play should look toward the NFC in the latest edition of the EA Sports franchise.

Nine of the top 10 linebackers in Madden NFL 23 come from the NFC, and San Francisco 49ers star Fred Warner headlines the list as a 94 overall. He is closely followed by Demario Davis of the New Orleans Saints and Lavonte David of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

1. Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers (94)

2. Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints (93)

3. Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (92)

4. Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams (91)

5. Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts (90)

6. Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears (89)

7. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys (88)

8. Eric Kendricks, Minnesota Vikings (88)

9. De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay Packers (87)

10. Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (85)

Darius Leonard is the only AFC representative as a 90 overall, and the Indianapolis Colts linebacker could be well on his way to the coveted 99 club at one point in his career if he continues his current trajectory.

The 26-year-old led the league with 163 tackles as the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 and has since built a resume that includes three All-Pro and three Pro Bowl selections. He finished the 2021 campaign with 122 tackles, eight passes defended, an NFL-best eight forced fumbles, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

While opposing offenses will have to game-plan around Leonard, they will have to account for two of Madden's top 10 linebackers when they play the Buccaneers. David is the headliner at 92 overall, but teammate Devin White checks in as an 85 as further proof Tampa Bay is a Super Bowl contender for more than just the presence of Tom Brady.

Yet the Buccaneers may have to go through the league's best linebacker in San Francisco if they are going to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Warner is the anchor of a 49ers defense that also features star pass-rusher Nick Bosa and is coming off a season that saw him post 137 tackles, four passes defended and three fumble recoveries as a steady force in the middle of the field.

That was good enough to earn him positional bragging rights in the newest edition of Madden.