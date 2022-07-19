Madden 23 Player Ratings: Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, Nick Bosa Headline Top 10 EDGE

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Welcome to the coveted 99 club, Myles Garrett.

The star pass-rusher became the first Cleveland Browns player in Madden NFL history to start a season with a 99 overall rating when the popular EA Sports franchise announced new player ratings for the latest edition of the video game.

Garrett is closely followed by T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers in the list of top 10 edge-rushers in Madden NFL 23:

1. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns (99)

2. T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers (96)

3. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers (94)

4. Von Miller, Buffalo Bills (92)

5. Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers (92)

6. Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers (91)

7. Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints (91)

8. DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys (90)

9. Chandler Jones, Las Vegas Raiders (90)

10. Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers (89)

While Garrett is the headliner, another thing that jumps out is the pair of Los Angeles Chargers pass-rushers.

Los Angeles paired Khalil Mack with Joey Bosa when it acquired the former from the Chicago Bears via trade, and opposing offensive lines will have an almost impossible time blocking the duo since they can't commit double teams to both at the same time.

Mack could very well be on his way to the Hall of Fame with a Defensive Player of the Year, three All-Pro selections and six Pro Bowl nods on his resumé, and Bosa is a four-time Pro Bowler who posted double-digit sack totals in four of the first six years of his career.

If the dynamic pair of pass-rushers can anchor the defense while Justin Herbert puts up points on the other side, the Chargers may be a legitimate Super Bowl threat.

Yet Bosa won't have Madden bragging rights at Thanksgiving this year considering his brother, Nick, is a 94 overall compared to his 91 overall.

The younger Bosa was unable to follow up his 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year because he appeared in just two games due to a torn ACL in his second season. However, he bounced back last year with 15.5 sacks and, according to Madden, enters the new campaign as the best edge-rusher in the entire NFC.

The overall NFL crown belongs to Garrett, though, who finished with a career-best 16 sacks in 2021 for his fourth straight season with double-digit totals in the category.

Garrett will look to parlay his head-turning Madden rating into production on the field and just a second playoff appearance for the Browns since the 2002 campaign.