Madden 23 Player Ratings: Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Mark Andrews Lead Top 10 TEs

Travis Kelce may have been knocked out of the 99 Club, but he's still the top-rated tight end in Madden.

The Kansas City Chiefs star will be rated a 98 when Madden 23 is released next month, putting him one ratings point ahead of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Madden 23 Top TEs

1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (98)

2. George Kittle, 49ers (97)

3. Mark Andrews, Ravens (93)

4. Darren Waller, Raiders (91)

5. TJ Hockenson, Lions (89)

6. Kyle Pitts, Falcons (87)

7. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins (86)

8. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (85)

9. Zach Ertz, Cardinals (84)

10. Hunter Henry, Patriots (84)

This is the second straight year and third time in the last four seasons Kelce has topped all tight ends. Kittle was the top-rated tight end for Madden 21, otherwise it would have been four straight for Kelce.

The seven-time Pro Bowler recorded 92 receptions for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He's compiled six straight 1,000-yard campaigns, but his his yards per reception average tied the lowest of his career, and he had his lowest receptions and yardage total since 2017.

None of this was close to being enough to knock Kelce off his perch as the sport's top tight end, nor should it be. It wouldn't be a surprise if Kelce wound up setting career highs in receptions and yards this season with Tyreek Hill now plying his trade in Miami.

The rest of the tight ends list is equally of no surprise. Zach Ertz's 84 was seemingly on its way to a nosedive last season before a midseason trade to the Arizona Cardinals rejuvenated his value.

That said, Ertz will come into the 2022 season expected to serve as a mentor for Trey McBride, who was the top tight end taken in the draft. The second-round pick will likely wind up as the top rookie tight end once full ratings are released ahead of the August launch date for Madden 23.