Jeff Jarrett Matches, Moments to Watch Ahead of HOFer's WWE SummerSlam Return

Credit: WWE.com

Jeff Jarrett will return to the premium live event stage on Saturday, July 30 at SummerSlam when he serves as the special guest referee for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and The Street Profits.

Jarrett has his own history at SummerSlam, having defeated the massive Mabel in 1994, lost a Hair vs. Hair match to X-Pac four years later, and captured both the Intercontinental and European Championships from D'Lo Brown in 1999.

The 2018 Hall of Famer has a multitude of moments and matches from his legendary career to check out prior to his return to television, especially for fans who may not have been watching when he was at his peak as an in-ring performer and on-screen character.

As they are spread out over the course of four different decades and numerous promotions, it would take considerable time to watch them all. So, as Jarrett prepares for his return to SummerSlam, enjoy these matches and moments that have helped define his time with WWE only.