LeBron James After Drew League Win: 'For the City!! 👑 Fk with Y'all!'

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Those who packed into the Drew League on Saturday to see LeBron James were witnesses to a show.

James put up 42 points and 16 rebounds to lead his team to a 104-102 victory in his return to the Los Angeles-based pro-am league.

"For the City!! 👑 fk with y'all!" James posted on Instagram after the game.

James, who played alongside Drew regular and Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan, was making his first appearance at the Drew since 2011. The hoopla surrounding his arrival was palpable, packing the gym full of onlookers and even getting the NBA in on the action by streaming James and DeRozan's game.

Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley told ESPN's Dave McMenamin that Kyrie Irving was also supposed to participate in Saturday's action, but he was a no-show. Irving was instead seen at the youth basketball camp hosted by Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy.

While there was some hope James and Irving could team up with DeRozan as part of an All-NBA juggernaut, fans were anything but disappointed by the show they actually got to see.