WSOP 2022: Espen Jorstad Wins Final Table, $10M Prize Money

WSOP 2022: Espen Jorstad Wins Final Table, $10M Prize MoneyJuly 17, 2022
The 2022 World Series of Poker Main Event has come to an end, with Espen Jorstad of Norway winning the $10 million grand prize in a field of 8,663 players.
Your 2022 WSOP Main Event Champion is Norway's Espen Jorstad! Jorstad ultimately topped a field of 8,663 players claim the grand prize of $10,000,000 and his second gold bracelet of the series.
Jorstad beat Australia's Adrian Attenborough with a full house of deuces over queens on the final hand.
Espen Jorstad puts Adrian Attenborough into the tank once more. This time, Attenborough cannot find the fold. With his full house, Jorstad claims victory in the Main Event and the $10M first-place prize.
The 10-person final table was narrowed down to three Saturday morning. Jorstad, Attenborough and Michael Duek were the final players.
Jorstad had a massive lead in chips over the other two when play resumed at 3 p.m. at the Paris Las Vegas and Bally's.
The final day of the #WSOPMainEvent starts at 2pm with 3 players remaining. Espen Jorstad 298,000,000 Adrian Attenborough 149,800,000 Michael Duek 72,100,000 25:20 remains in Level 42 - 1,500,000/3,000,000/3,000,000
Duek's run on the final table came to an end quickly when he called down Attenborough with a top pair of kings. Attenborough won the hand with a straight, eliminating the Argentine player.
It's hard to feel too bad for Duek since he took home $4 million by finishing in third place.
Heads-up play between Jorstad and Attenborough almost came to an abrupt end. Jorstad nearly got Attenborough to go all-in on the first hand after he three-bet pre-flop and bet on the flop and the turn.
The tank heard around the world. Espen Jorstad strikes first in heads-up play after moving all in on the river and putting Adrian Attenborough in the cage with his bluff catcher.
They kept the hand going for nearly 20 minutes before Attenborough folded. A little while later, Jorstad got Attenborough to go all-in to secure the victory and grand prize.
"She was crying and had trouble speaking," Jorstad told reporters of his phone call to his mother after the win, via WSOP.com. "She's my biggest fan so it was kind of emotional. It feels really good."
According to WSOP.com, Attenborough's $10 million prize moves him past Felix Stephensen as the most successful Norwegian in history on the all-time money list. Stephensen won $5.1 million as the runner-up on the final table at the 2014 World Series of Poker.
Per David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the 8,663-person field was the second-largest in the history of the World Series of Poker. Last year's field featured 6,650 entrants.
The Main Event began July 3.