WSOP 2022: Espen Jorstad Wins Final Table, $10M Prize Money

The 2022 World Series of Poker Main Event has come to an end, with Espen Jorstad of Norway winning the $10 million grand prize in a field of 8,663 players.

Jorstad beat Australia's Adrian Attenborough with a full house of deuces over queens on the final hand.

The 10-person final table was narrowed down to three Saturday morning. Jorstad, Attenborough and Michael Duek were the final players.

Jorstad had a massive lead in chips over the other two when play resumed at 3 p.m. at the Paris Las Vegas and Bally's.

Duek's run on the final table came to an end quickly when he called down Attenborough with a top pair of kings. Attenborough won the hand with a straight, eliminating the Argentine player.

It's hard to feel too bad for Duek since he took home $4 million by finishing in third place.

Heads-up play between Jorstad and Attenborough almost came to an abrupt end. Jorstad nearly got Attenborough to go all-in on the first hand after he three-bet pre-flop and bet on the flop and the turn.

They kept the hand going for nearly 20 minutes before Attenborough folded. A little while later, Jorstad got Attenborough to go all-in to secure the victory and grand prize.

"She was crying and had trouble speaking," Jorstad told reporters of his phone call to his mother after the win, via WSOP.com. "She's my biggest fan so it was kind of emotional. It feels really good."

According to WSOP.com, Attenborough's $10 million prize moves him past Felix Stephensen as the most successful Norwegian in history on the all-time money list. Stephensen won $5.1 million as the runner-up on the final table at the 2014 World Series of Poker.

Per David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the 8,663-person field was the second-largest in the history of the World Series of Poker. Last year's field featured 6,650 entrants.

The Main Event began July 3.