Jason Terry Reportedly to Join Jazz's Coaching Staff Under Will Hardy

KeShawn Ennis/NBAE via Getty Images

New Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy is reportedly filling out his coaching staff by bringing on former NBA player Jason Terry.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Jazz are finalizing a deal that will make Terry an assistant coach for the team.

Terry moved into the coaching ranks when he was hired as an assistant coach for his alma mater, the Arizona Wildcats, in May 2020 under head coach Sean Miller.

After one season with the Wildcats, Terry was named head coach of the Grand Rapids Gold of the G League. The Gold finished 17-15 and missed the playoffs during the 2021-22 season.

Terry had a 19-year playing career in the NBA from 1999-20 to 2017-18. He appeared in a total of 1,410 games with six different teams and won an NBA title with the Dallas Mavericks during the 2010-11 campaign.

Before the Jazz hired Hardy last month, Charania reported they received permission from the Gold to interview Terry for their vacant head coaching position. Charania also noted the 44-year-old was receiving interest from other clubs as an assistant coach.

There have already been significant changes in Utah this offseason. Quin Snyder announced June 6 he was stepping down as head coach after eight seasons. Hardy, an assistant for the Boston Celtics last season, was hired June 29.

At 34 years old, Hardy is the youngest active head coach in the NBA. The Jazz followed up his hiring by trading All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a package of five players, four first-round draft picks and a pick swap.

There are rumblings that the Jazz are at least taking offers from other teams for Donovan Mitchell.

Bringing in a young head coach and first-time NBA assistant like Terry certainly suggests the Jazz are going to be entering a long rebuilding phase.