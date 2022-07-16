Eagles' Devon Allen Advances to 110m Hurdles Semis at World Athletics Championships

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen won his heat in the 110-meter hurdles at the 2022 World Athletics Championships on Saturday to advance to Sunday's semifinal.

Allen got off to a slow start, but he turned it on near the end and narrowly scored the victory with a time of 13.47:

The 27-year-old Allen is a former NCAA champion in the 110-meter hurdles, accomplishing the feat while competing for the University of Oregon.

He has subsequently become a three-time U.S. champion in the event and twice competed at the Olympics, reaching the final each time but failing to medal.

Allen played football for three seasons at Oregon from 2014 to 2016, enjoying his best season as a freshman when he recorded 41 receptions for 684 yards and seven touchdowns.

He decided to focus exclusively on track and field coming out of college, but after working out for the Eagles in April, he signed a deal with the team.

Allen has an uphill climb when it comes to making the roster of a team that boasts A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward as its top six receivers.

He will be given the opportunity to earn a roster spot during the preseason, though, and could help his chances by proving he can contribute on special teams.

Eagles training camp opens July 26, but first, Allen will attempt to win his first-ever medal for Team USA at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon.