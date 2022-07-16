Jeff Petry to Be Traded to Penguins After They Sent John Marino to Devils

David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After trading defenseman John Marino to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday in exchange for Ty Smith and a 2023 third-round pick, the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired defenseman Jeff Petry from the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced.

The Penguins are also acquiring 23-year-old forward Ryan Poehling in the deal in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a 2023 fourth-round draft pick.

Both Marino and Petry are right-shot defensemen, which means the latter will likely replace the former on the Pittsburgh blue line.

Petry served as Montreal's top defender in the absence of Shea Weber last season, and he struggled in the role until the Canadiens replaced Dominique Ducharme with Martin St. Louis as head coach.

In 68 games, the 34-year-old tallied six goals and 21 assists for 27 points and was a minus-11. It was his lowest point total since the 2016-17 season when he notched 28 points in 80 games.

Petry had been with the Canadiens since coming over in a trade from the Edmonton Oilers during the 2014-15 season. In 803 games across 12 seasons with the Oilers and Habs, he has tallied 87 goals and 235 assists for 322 points.

Petry has three years remaining on his contract worth $6.25 million annually and will become a free agent after the 2024-25 campaign. He will slot in on a defense that includes Kris Letang, Brian Dumoulin and Jan Rutta.

Meanwhile, Marino spent the first three seasons of his NHL career in Pittsburgh after being selected in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL draft by the Oilers, who traded him to the Penguins in 2019 in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

The 25-year-old appeared in 81 games for the Pens last season and notched one goal and 24 assists for 25 points. In three seasons with the franchise, he tallied 10 goals and 54 assists for 64 points in 189 games.

Marino has five years remaining on his contract worth $4.4 million annually. He joins a Montreal defense that includes Joel Edmundson, David Savard, Justin Barron, Jordan Harris and Chris Wideman.

Matheson will also join that Montreal defensive unit after two seasons in Pittsburgh. He tallied 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points in 74 games for the Pens last season. Before joining the Penguins, he spent five seasons with the Florida Panthers.

The 28-year-old has tallied 49 goals and 89 assists for 138 points in 417 games. He has four more seasons on his contract worth $4.875 million per year.

Both the Canadiens and Penguins have little salary-cap space left to spend this summer. Montreal has $2.3 million in projected space, per CapFriendly, while Pittsburgh has under $2 million following the trade.