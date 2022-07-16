X

    British Open 2022: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland's Electric 3rd Rounds Hype Up Twitter

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 16, 2022

    GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

    Rory McIlroy's stunning eagle on the par-four 10th and Viktor Hovland's bogey-free six-under 66 highlighted a phenomenal day for the new Open Championship co-leaders, who pace the field at St. Andrews with 16-under scores through three rounds.

    The Open @TheOpen

    Rory. McIlroy.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/The150thOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#The150thOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZgVKfXf8ie">pic.twitter.com/ZgVKfXf8ie</a>

    Cameron Young, whose eight-under 64 proved good enough for the first-round lead, sits in tied for third at 12 under. He's there with Cameron Smith, who led the field at 13 under heading into the weekend but shot a one-over 73.

    Reigning Masters winner Scottie Scheffler is hanging around in fifth after shooting a three-under 69 (-11). Si Woo Kim, the 2017 Players champion, is right there with him.

    Here's a look at the top 10 and ties heading into the final round as well as highlights and reaction focused on McIlroy and Hovland.

    Open Championship Round 3 Leaderboard

    T1. Rory McIlroy (-16)

    T1. Viktor Hovland (-16)

    T3. Cameron Young (-12)

    T3. Cameron Smith (-12)

    T5. Scottie Scheffler (-11)

    T5. Si Woo Kim (-11)

    7. Dustin Johnson (-10)

    T8. Tommy Fleetwood (-9)

    T8. Matt Fitzpatrick (-9)

    T8. Adam Scott (-9)

    Full leaderboard available at TheOpen.com.

    Highlights and Reaction

    McIlroy drilled a 27-yard shot from the bunker on the 10th that turned the tide of this entire tournament. He caused an electric radio call too.

    The Open @TheOpen

    🔉 Here's THAT McIlroy hole out with Open Radio commentary 📻 <br><br>Tune in to feel it all 👉 <a href="https://t.co/qF7l0C0L4l">https://t.co/qF7l0C0L4l</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/The150thOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#The150thOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/zU6fUlToFM">pic.twitter.com/zU6fUlToFM</a>

    McIlroy moved into first at that moment and positioned himself to win his first Open Championship since 2014, when he took home the Claret Jug and the PGA Championship's Wanamaker Trophy.

    The fans went wild on the adjacent 11th hole, and Scheffler and Dustin Johnson smiled after seeing the shot go in.

    Golf Channel @GolfChannel

    The reaction from the spectators at St Andrews after Rory McIlroy's eagle at the 10th says it all.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacockTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacockTV</a> <br>💻: <a href="https://t.co/YiRSu9hPWb">https://t.co/YiRSu9hPWb</a> <a href="https://t.co/eh4O0lSey6">pic.twitter.com/eh4O0lSey6</a>

    It was a fantastic sequence of events capped off by Hovland's own birdie to move into a tie for first at 15 under.

    Peter Burns @PeterBurnsESPN

    God this Open Championship is delivering. <br><br>That 5 minute stretch of golf was about as good as the sport can get. <br><br>McIlroy holing out for eagle, crowd goes nuts. Seeing DJ &amp; Scottie smiling, Hovland makes his birdie and then Rory fist bumps both Viktor and his caddy.<br><br>Hell yes

    McIlroy's concentration in the moment deserves credit, especially considering that he needed to step away a few times before the shot.

    Oliver Brown @oliverbrown_tel

    Amazing moment. Rory McIlroy, confronting a treacherous bunker shot from which he stepped away twice, holes it for eagle. -15 and now with outright Open lead.

    Fans and analysts were hyped at the result.

    Amanda Rose @AmandaGolf59

    RORY NICK FALDO MCILROY!!!!! MY KING MY LIFE MY AIR THAT I BREATHE ILY

    Sean Fennessey @SeanFennessey

    Rory McIlroy shoving at St. Andrews is pornographic.

    Hovland was fantastic in his own right, especially with the crowd clearly in McIlroy's corner.

    Rory McIlroy Tracker @RMTracker

    The crowd just cheered when Hovland missed his short birdie putt<br><br>The fans at St. Andrews are VERY pro-Rory <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheOpen</a>

    Joel Beall @JoelMBeall

    Hard to convey how pro-Rory the fans are. After every Hovland shot that doesn't go in there are immediate yells of "RORY" raining down from the crowd and every Rory shot is greeted with, uh, roars. Not to go all Talor Gooch, but borderline Ryder Cup atmosphere

    He nailed four straight birdies on the front nine to truly emerge as a major front-runner for the first time in his brief professional career.

    Golf Channel @GolfChannel

    Can't stop, won't stop for Viktor Hovland.<br><br>That is now FOUR straight birdies for him. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheOpen</a><br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/nbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbc</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacockTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacockTV</a><br>💻 <a href="https://t.co/YiRSu9hPWb">https://t.co/YiRSu9hPWb</a> <a href="https://t.co/Oi3u7wrYep">pic.twitter.com/Oi3u7wrYep</a>

    A long putt on No. 4 helped the cause.

    The Open @TheOpen

    Hovland to the top of the leaderboard 🔝 He joins Cam Smith on -12<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/The150thOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#The150thOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/ho8hUceATh">pic.twitter.com/ho8hUceATh</a>

    Jason Sobel @JasonSobelTAN

    Viktor Hovland hasn’t finished inside the top-10 in 11 previous major appearances and hasn’t finished inside the top-20 in his last seven stroke-play events, so of course he can’t stop making birdies and is leading The Open right now.

    Hovland had a little luck along the way, particularly at No. 9, which featured an epic drive.

    The Open @TheOpen

    Drives don't come much better than this⛳️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/The150thOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#The150thOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/qLTU0N4R6v">pic.twitter.com/qLTU0N4R6v</a>

    No Laying Up @NoLayingUp

    The End Hole bunker on 9 is so so so brilliant. <br><br>Hovland hit *the* shot that that bunker is meant to gobble up, and he got the bounce that guys that win The Open get.

    But a little luck is needed sometimes to win major tournaments, and his skill and fit for St. Andrews has Hovland in position to win.

    Shane Bacon @shanebacon

    Astute observation from <a href="https://twitter.com/maxhoma23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@maxhoma23</a> today about Hovland - the one part of his game this is questionable (chipping) is totally eliminated at the Old Course. He can just putt from everywhere. No surprise he’s in this.

    Alan Shipnuck @AlanShipnuck

    This is the perfect course for Hovland, not least because he can use putter instead of wedge around the greens.

    Shane Bacon @shanebacon

    Incredible two-putt from Hovland here on the 13th. 114 feet is forever away.

    No Laying Up @NoLayingUp

    Been waiting on this from Hovland. Supreme talent with no top-10's in majors to match it. Big, big day ahead for him tomorrow.

    His phenomenal three-wood on the 18th led to an easy birdie and a close in style.

    The Open @TheOpen

    'Pretty tasty'<br><br>Viktor Hovland caresses his 3 wood onto the 18th green<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/The150thOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#The150thOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/Veb93AVbdE">pic.twitter.com/Veb93AVbdE</a>

    Overall, McIlroy and Hovland created an epic day of golf, and now they will duel for the Claret Jug as a host of fans await.

    Amanda Rose @AmandaGolf59

    Rory McIlroy. Viktor Hovland. Final pairing on Sunday at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheOpen</a><br><br>THE GOLF GODS LOVE US!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/JP8DAZnfkS">pic.twitter.com/JP8DAZnfkS</a>

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Hovland and McIlroy playing the final 36 together, and starting Sunday with daylight between them and the rest of the field. Good stuff.

    Paolo Uggetti @PaoloUggetti

    Disgustingly good 18 holes between Rory and Hovland. Let’s run it back tomorrow.

    Saturday's final duo of Young and Smith will now serve as the penultimate group out on the course.

