Rays' Kevin Kiermaier Moved to 60-Day IL, Could Miss Rest of Season with Hip Injury

G Fiume/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier was moved to the 60-day injured list Saturday with a left hip injury, and he might not return to the lineup this season because of the ailment.

"Yeah, it is [tough to grasp]," Kiermaier said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "It hasn't really hit me just yet. ... For right now I'm kind of in that limbo, in-between period, but I think we will all know more here shortly."

Kiermaier hasn't played since a July 9 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. He played most of that game but was removed in the ninth inning for a pinch-runner after experiencing left hip discomfort.

The 32-year-old also spent time on the injured list in June with the same hip ailment. He was sidelined the minimum 10 days before being reactivated and returning on July 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Kiermaier is set to see a specialist in Nashville after this weekend's All-Star break and surgery has not been ruled out, per the Associated Press. The earliest he can be activated from the injured list is September.

In 63 games this season, Kiermaier was hitting .228/.281/.369 with seven home runs, 22 RBI and six stolen bases.

The Indiana native has spent his entire career with the Rays, who selected him in the 31st round of the 2010 MLB draft. He made his debut in 2013 but did not become a full-time player for Tampa Bay until the 2014 campaign.

Kiermaier has won three Gold Gloves and a Platinum Glove in his 10 seasons with the Rays, though he hasn't won any awards since the 2019 season, when he won his third Gold Glove.

With Kiermaier sidelined, the Rays have primarily relied on Josh Lowe in center field. The 24-year-old is hitting .196/.253/.329 with two home runs, 12 RBI and two stolen bases in 41 games.

Veteran Brett Phillips has also seen time in center field. The 28-year-old is hitting .144/.213/.240 with four home runs, 10 RBI and seven stolen bases in 66 games.

Moving Kiermaier to the 60-day IL allowed the Rays to clear a roster spot for second baseman Brandon Lowe, who was recently activated from the 60-day IL after being sidelined since May with a lower-back injury.

Even without Kiermaier in the lineup, the Rays are 7-3 in their last 10 games and enter Saturday's matchup against the Baltimore Orioles second in the AL East with a 50-40 record.