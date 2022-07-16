Former NASCAR Driver Bobby East Dies in Fatal Stabbing at Age 37

Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images

Bobby East, a former driver in NASCAR's Xfinity and Truck divisions, was stabbed at a California gas station Wednesday and died from his injuries. He was 37.

Deadline's Bruce Haring reported Saturday police arrested 27-year-old Trent William Millsap after he allegedly stabbed East in the chest while he was pumping gas.

"Officers attempted life saving measures until OCFA paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma center, where the victim succumbed to his injury," a police statement read.

Millsap was accused of stabbing another man at the same gas station before attacking East, per Haring.

TMZ Sports reported East and Millsap got into a "war of words" prior to the incident.

The formal charges filed against Millsap weren't immediately announced.

East made 42 career appearances between the two NASCAR series. His last start came in 2008 for Roush Fenway Racing in the Truck Series.

The California native was also part of Ford's driver development program.

Outside of NASCAR, he was a three-time USAC national champion and won 56 races across the governing body's various divisions.

East also took part in ARCA events during a career that spanned from 2001 through 2014.

He was the son of Bob East, a longtime car builder who earned a USAC Hall of Fame induction in 2017.