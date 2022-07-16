Atlanta's Austin Riley Added to 2022 NL All-Star Team; Replaces Nolan Arenado

Atlanta's Austin Riley Added to 2022 NL All-Star Team; Replaces Nolan ArenadoJuly 16, 2022
Austin Riley is no longer the biggest snub from the 2022 MLB All-Star Game after the Atlanta Braves third baseman was added to the National League roster Saturday.
Riley will replace St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.
MLB Communications @MLB_PR
Three players have been added to the 2022 All-Star rosters, including <a href="https://twitter.com/BlueJays?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlueJays</a> 2B Santiago Espinal, <a href="https://twitter.com/Braves?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Braves</a> 3B Austin Riley & <a href="https://twitter.com/Dodgers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dodgers</a> LHP Tyler Anderson. Espinal & Riley were added by rule as the next in line via the Player Ballot at their positions, and Anderson is a MLB pick. <a href="https://t.co/dH5duGEspD">pic.twitter.com/dH5duGEspD</a>
Riley is an MVP candidate after backing up his breakout 2021 season with another strong campaign, which made it quite a surprise when he wasn't on the initial roster.
The 25-year-old slugger has posted a .282/.345/.568 slash line with 26 home runs, which is tied for third in MLB, in 90 games. His .913 OPS ranks eighth.
"Part of me felt like I did enough," Riley told reporters. "But it is what it is. I get to spend time with my family and my new baby, so I'm not complaining."
Now he'll head to L.A. alongside five teammates: Ronald Acuna Jr., William Contreras, Travis d'Arnaud, Dansby Swanson and Max Fried.
Atlanta, the reigning World Series champion, owns MLB's fifth-best record at 55-37 with two games left before the break.
It's the first All-Star selection for Riley, who won the Silver Slugger Award and was voted to the All-MLB first team last season.
"He's having a great, great year," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said after the team's 8-4 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday. "He's going to continue to have one, too. So, I'm happy for him."
Riley will be a potent bat off the bench for the NL, which will attempt to end an eight-year losing streak against the American League.
The game will take place at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.