Atlanta's Austin Riley Added to 2022 NL All-Star Team; Replaces Nolan Arenado

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Austin Riley is no longer the biggest snub from the 2022 MLB All-Star Game after the Atlanta Braves third baseman was added to the National League roster Saturday.

Riley will replace St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Riley is an MVP candidate after backing up his breakout 2021 season with another strong campaign, which made it quite a surprise when he wasn't on the initial roster.

The 25-year-old slugger has posted a .282/.345/.568 slash line with 26 home runs, which is tied for third in MLB, in 90 games. His .913 OPS ranks eighth.

"Part of me felt like I did enough," Riley told reporters. "But it is what it is. I get to spend time with my family and my new baby, so I'm not complaining."

Now he'll head to L.A. alongside five teammates: Ronald Acuna Jr., William Contreras, Travis d'Arnaud, Dansby Swanson and Max Fried.

Atlanta, the reigning World Series champion, owns MLB's fifth-best record at 55-37 with two games left before the break.

It's the first All-Star selection for Riley, who won the Silver Slugger Award and was voted to the All-MLB first team last season.

"He's having a great, great year," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said after the team's 8-4 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday. "He's going to continue to have one, too. So, I'm happy for him."

Riley will be a potent bat off the bench for the NL, which will attempt to end an eight-year losing streak against the American League.

The game will take place at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.