Russell Westbrook Rumors: Lakers Trade Not Requested Despite Ex-Agent's Statement

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported Friday that sources have said veteran guard Russell Westbrook never requested a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers.

The report is in response to comments made by Westbrook's former agent, Thad Foucher, after it was announced Friday that they had parted ways after 14 years together.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Foucher released the following statement on the dissolution of his relationship with Westbrook:

"Now, with a possibility of a fourth trade in four years, the marketplace is telling the Lakers they must add additional value with Russell in any trade scenario. And even then, such a trade may require Russell to immediately move on from the new team via buyout.

"My belief is that this type of transaction only serves to diminish Russell's value and his best option is to stay with the Lakers, embrace the starting role and support that Darvin Ham publicly offered. Russell is a first-ballot Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame player and will prove that again before he is retired. Unfortunately, irreconcilable differences exist as to his best pathway forward and we are no longer working together. I wish Russell and his family the very best."

The statement led to speculation that Westbrook had asked the Lakers to trade him since Foucher expressed his belief that Westbrook should remain with the Lakers before saying he and Westbrook had "irreconcilable differences" regarding their view of his future.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.