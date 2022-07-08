Windhorst Thinks Lakers, Nets Eventually Make Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook Trade

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst believes the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets will eventually make a deal involving Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook.

Appearing Friday on ESPN's Get Up, Windhorst discussed the potential trade and how he sees it playing out (beginning at 1:33 mark):

Windhorst called the market for Irving "very narrow," and noted that a trade between the Lakers and Nets is complicated by the fact that it would have to involve Westbrook, who makes nearly $11 million more than Kyrie and is a downgrade in talent.

Despite the obstacles, Windhorst sees the trade going down, although he suggested it will be a "fight along the way."

