Keldon Johnson, Spurs Agree to 4-Year, $80M Contract Extension

C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Klutch Sports Agency announced Friday night that forward Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract extension.

Johnson's previous deal had been set to end at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, but he is now under contract through 2026-27.

The 22-year-old Johnson is coming off the best season of his career, as he averaged 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 three-pointers made per contest in 75 games.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

