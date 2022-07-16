Video: Mets Fan Gives Viral Interview Breaking Down 'Beer Snake' in Stands

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

A group of Chicago Cubs and New York Mets fans combined to create a massive "beer snake" during Thursday's game between the teams at Wrigley Field.

One of the creators provided a breakdown of the efforts to SNY's Steve Gelbs:

A beer snake requires two essential elements: a community effort and an usher with a laissez-faire attitude who doesn't break up its creation in the early stages.

The Wrigley Field bleachers are basically the Wild West of MLB stadium sections, so it doesn't come as a surprise a snake emerged out there Thursday night.

It probably helped that the game itself didn't yield a ton of entertainment as the Mets (56-34) rushed out to a 4-0 lead after two innings and cruised to an 8-0 win over the struggling Cubs (34-55).

Unfortunately, the snake didn't survive the entire contest as it fell apart during an attempted transport after the seventh inning:

Friday's game between the Cubs and Mets was postponed because of weather, so there wasn't an immediate chance for a sequel.

The clubs will play a split doubleheader at Wrigley on Saturday, which creates the potential for a two-game beer snake, but trying to keep it intact between games and hidden from the cleaning staff will prove quite challenging if attempted.

Chicago and New York wrap up the series Sunday before heading into MLB's All-Star break.