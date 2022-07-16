Hot Takes for Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman vs. Thunder

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Golden State Warriors 90-82 on Friday at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Summer League action, and James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga were once again the talk of the game.

Wiseman, who is working his way back from a knee injury, finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 20:32. He made four of six shots from the floor and his only three-point attempt. He also drained five of eight free throws.

Kuminga, meanwhile, finished with 16 points, four rebounds and five assists in 26:57. He made five of 15 shots from the floor and two of seven shots from beyond the arc. He also made all four of his free throws.

Here's what social media had to say about the Warriors duo during and after the game, which ranged from Kuminga being a tremendous athlete, to Wiseman potentially taking the starting role from Kevon Looney.

This is some of Wiseman's first competitive basketball action since his rookie season. He missed the entire 2021-22 campaign recovering from a knee injury, and it's unclear if the Warriors envision him in the starting lineup in 2022-23 after re-signing Looney.

As for Kuminga, he appeared in 70 games for the Warriors last season, averaging 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor and 33.6 percent from deep. He mostly played off the bench.

Both players are showing improvement in Summer League, which is a good sign for the Warriors.