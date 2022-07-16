X

    Hot Takes for Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman vs. Thunder

    Erin WalshJuly 16, 2022

    The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Golden State Warriors 90-82 on Friday at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Summer League action, and James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga were once again the talk of the game.

    Wiseman, who is working his way back from a knee injury, finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 20:32. He made four of six shots from the floor and his only three-point attempt. He also drained five of eight free throws.

    Kuminga, meanwhile, finished with 16 points, four rebounds and five assists in 26:57. He made five of 15 shots from the floor and two of seven shots from beyond the arc. He also made all four of his free throws.

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    Wiseman drills the three with a hand in his face 💦 <a href="https://t.co/yoSEvHgYvj">pic.twitter.com/yoSEvHgYvj</a>

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    Mac McClung no-look to Wiseman 🤩 <a href="https://t.co/2j7wMNYyuT">pic.twitter.com/2j7wMNYyuT</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Kuminga throws down the HAMMER 😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a>)<a href="https://t.co/BVpiob1hay">pic.twitter.com/BVpiob1hay</a>

    Here's what social media had to say about the Warriors duo during and after the game, which ranged from Kuminga being a tremendous athlete, to Wiseman potentially taking the starting role from Kevon Looney.

    Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA

    I've seen a more concerted effort from James Wiseman these past few games in terms of aggressively going for the rebound. He's bigger than everyone else on the floor, and he's acting like it. <a href="https://t.co/tGjA0mCP81">pic.twitter.com/tGjA0mCP81</a>

    Time Variant ⌚⚛ @UnsophGentleman

    This warriors and OKC summer league game is showing you both of James Wiseman and Kuminga ceiling.. Kuminga is going to have a higher ceiling offensively but Wiseman should try to follow how Deandre Ayton is an effective 3rd option.

    Sean Jordan @BaySean

    James Wiseman’s shot is looking fluid.

    Cecil Williams @cwillpoetry

    Kuminga is scary to think of what could be.

    Joshua Davis @jawshuatree

    Kuminga is the spiciest 19 year old I've ever seen <a href="https://t.co/FuGCh5lg3f">https://t.co/FuGCh5lg3f</a>

    sam esfandiari @samesfandiari

    Who in the NBA is a better athlete than Kuminga? List has to be 5 or less

    Paritosh Bhide @paritosh_bhide

    Engaged Kuminga is the best player in the world. I'll keep dying on this hill

    Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. @DrNiravPandya

    Kuminga is a phenomenal athlete….who also used to play soccer. 🏀⚽️

    JC.Lan @Lanclan88

    When they're clicking, Wiseman and JK make a great rebounding duo. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DubNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DubNation</a>

    AllStar Wiggs @dphemix

    If Wiseman stays healthy, Loon will have a hard time keeping the starting spot.

    This is some of Wiseman's first competitive basketball action since his rookie season. He missed the entire 2021-22 campaign recovering from a knee injury, and it's unclear if the Warriors envision him in the starting lineup in 2022-23 after re-signing Looney.

    As for Kuminga, he appeared in 70 games for the Warriors last season, averaging 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor and 33.6 percent from deep. He mostly played off the bench.

    Both players are showing improvement in Summer League, which is a good sign for the Warriors.

