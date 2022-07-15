Richie Incognito Announces NFL Retirement After Stints with Raiders, Dolphins, More

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Offensive guard Richie Incognito has officially retired from the NFL after a 164-game career that began in 2006 with the St. Louis Rams.

The former Nebraska star logged NFL appearances for the Rams (2006-09), Buffalo Bills (2009, 2015-17), the Miami Dolphins (2010-13) and the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders (2019-20).

Incognito released a statement Friday announcing that he would retire with the Silver and Black.

"Since I played my first snap at 12 years old, nothing in my life was more important than football. The game always came first," Incognito's statement began.

"Football has taught me a strong work ethic, a willing to get better every day and a desire to continue growing. It has taught me that while what you get is important, who you become is more important. All of these lessons I'll take with me into the next chapter.

"Because today, I'm officially retiring from the NFL."

Incognito, who was selected in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft, earned four Pro Bowl appearances (2012, 2015-17) during his career.

