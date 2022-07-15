Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka Miss Cut at 2022 British Open After Joining LIV Golf

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

It was a rough day for two of the biggest stars on the LIV Golf International Series at the 2022 Open Championship.

Phil Mickelson (five over par) and Brooks Koepka (four over) will miss the cut at the year's final major tournament.

Mickelson was among the first round of golfers who signed with LIV. Lefty's deal is believed to be worth around $200 million, per Brentley Romine of the Golf Channel. He finished tied for 33rd in the 48-player field at the inaugural event in London from June 10-12.

After proclaiming in March 2020 he wouldn't leave the PGA Tour for the upstart golf league being funded by the Saudi Arabia government, Koepka reversed course and signed with LIV on June 22.

Koepka's first LIV tournament was in Portland, Oregon, from June 30-July 2. The 32-year-old finished tied for 16th, 13 shots behind winner Branden Grace.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced on June 9 that all players who compete for LIV are suspended from competing in PGA-sanctioned tournaments.

Since the PGA Tour doesn't hold governing power over the four majors tournaments, LIV golfers have been allowed to compete in the U.S. Open and British Open.

PGA of America bylaws require entrants to be recognized by the Tour, so it's unclear if LIV players will be eligible to play in the 2023 PGA Championship in May.

Augusta National has yet to make an official ruling on the eligibility of LIV golfers for the Masters.

Mickelson has now missed the cut in both of the major tournaments he played this year. The 52-year-old was 11 over through 36 holes at the U.S. Open last month.

This marks the first time in his professional career that Koepka has missed the cut at two majors in a single year. It's also the first time since 2013 the four-time majors winner hasn't posted at least one top-10 finish in a major tournament.