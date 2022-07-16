AEW Rampage Results: Fyter Fest Night 2 Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage Fyter Fest on July 15.

This was the second night of Fyter Fest, so AEW put a big match in the main event with Jonathan Gresham defending the ROH World Championship against Lee Moriarty.

We also saw tag team action with Private Party taking on The Lucha Bros, and The Renegade Twins against Kris Statlander and Athena.

The House of Black was also part of the show as the group took on John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order.

Let's take a look at everything that went down during Friday's show.