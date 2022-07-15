Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension Through 2025

Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Manchester City announced Friday it has agreed to a two-year contract extension with winger Riyad Mahrez.

The extension will keep the 31-year-old veteran, who joined the club on a transfer from Leicester City in 2018, under contract with Manchester City until June 2025.

Mahrez said of the extension: "I'm very happy to sign the new deal. I have enjoyed every single minute of my time here. It’s a pleasure to be part of such an incredible club."

Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain also commented on the deal:

"Riyad has played a major part in our success in the four years since he joined us, and we are all delighted he has agreed this new deal.

"He has brought so much to the Club with his skill, talent, commitment, and desire to win evident from the moment he first arrived. I also know that [manager] Pep [Guardiola] and the coaching staff relish working with Riyad.

"He is one of the most exciting wingers operating in the game and we are all very excited to know he will be part of our ongoing drive to try and achieve more success."

Mahrez was a key figure in Leicester City's shocking English Premier League title in 2016, and he has continued his winning ways since joining the Sky Blues.

In four seasons at Manchester City, Mahrez is a three-time EPL champion, three-time EFL Cup champion, one-time FA Cup champion and one-time Community Shield winner.

Manchester City also finished as the runner-up in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League, falling 1-0 to Chelsea in the final.

The Algerian star has steadily increased his goal output during his tenure with Man City, scoring 12 across all competitions in 2018-19, 13 the following year, 14 the year after that and a career-high 24 last season.

Manchester City has won four of the past five EPL titles, and with Mahrez in the fold for the next few seasons, the Citizens are strong candidates to continue their reign atop the Premier League.