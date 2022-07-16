Yankees News: Luis Severino Shut Down for 2 Weeks with Lat Injury

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino will miss time with a lat injury.

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters before Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox that his star right-hander won't throw for two weeks.

The injury occurred during Severino's last start against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. He only threw two innings, allowing four hits and four runs before being removed from the game.

Greg Joyce of the New York Post noted Severino missed five months during the 2019 season after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 lat strain. That situation was a bit different, as he also dealt with rotator cuff inflammation during spring training.

Severino, 28, has gone 5-3 with a 3.45 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 95 strikeouts in 86 innings over 16 starts in 2022.

This year marks his first as a full-time starter since 2018. Injuries have been an issue for the two-time All-Star in recent years.

Severino missed all of 2020 because of Tommy John surgery and then most of 2021 as well for the same reason. A midseason Grade 2 groin strain also delayed his return until September 2021, when he joined the bullpen for the rest of the season.

Severino then returned to the rotation to begin the 2022 campaign. He was instrumental in the team's fantastic start, which saw the Yanks win 58 of their first 79 games.

He gave up back-to-back-to-back solo home runs in the top of the second inning versus the Reds. Until that night, Severino had given up just 11 homers in 15 starts.

Severino started to warm up before the third inning before leaving. After the game, he spoke about experiencing tightness in his shoulder.

Boone also provided more context.

Without Severino, the Yankees have a few options to complement a starting rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery, Jameson Taillon and Nestor Cortes.

JP Sears, a left-hander who has thrown 10.2 scoreless innings over two spot starts, figures to be an option. He took over for Severino and pitched 3.2 innings (2 ER, 5 K) in relief en route to a 7-6 New York win.

The Yankees could also opt for bullpen games to stem the tide until Severino returns. They will also have time to regroup with the All-Star break set to begin after Sunday's contest against the Red Sox.