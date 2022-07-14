Tiger Woods Laments Struggles After Opening-Round 78 at 2022 Open Championship

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods shot four over on the first four holes en route to an opening-round, six-over 78 at The Open Championship on Thursday.

Woods overcame a difficult start to finish two over on the final 14 holes at the Old Course at St. Andrews, but it was still a tough day for the 46-year-old.

"Probably highest score as I could have shot," Woods told reporters regarding his 78, which has him in a tie for 145th.

He'll likely have to shoot under par to reach the weekend, so Woods has a lot of work to do to make the cut, which is for the top 70 golfers including ties.

“I’ll have to shoot 66," Woods said to the media about his cut chances. "It’s been done, but I’ll have to play well."

Woods has fared quite well at St. Andrews, and he and Jack Nicklaus stand alone in the past century for a notable accomplishment.

It also wasn't all bad for Woods, who notably smacked a 412-yard drive (with 100 yards of fairway roll) on the par-five 14th. That led to his third and final birdie of the day.

Woods will tee off at 4:58 a.m. ET alongside reigning U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick and four-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa.