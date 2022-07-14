Duke, UConn Headline 2022 Jimmy V Men's and Women's Classic Field

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Duke Blue Devils men's squad and Connecticut Huskies women's team will headline the 2022 Jimmy V Classic in December.

Per ESPN's Jeff Borzello, the Blue Devils will play Iowa, and Texas will square off against Illinois in the men's doubleheader at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 6.

The women's games will feature the Huskies taking on Notre Dame at the Joyce Center and Tennessee hosting Virginia Tech on Dec. 4.

The UConn-Notre Dame contest is a clash between two of the best women's programs in the nation.

ESPN's Charlie Creme had both teams ranked in the top 10 in his early top-25 list, which dropped in May. The Huskies came in at No. 2, behind defending national champion South Carolina.

Connecticut is bringing back Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Aaliyah Edwards and Dorka Juhasz.

Fighting Irish head coach Niele Ivey has had to replace a lot of talent from the 2021-22 squad. Sam Brunelle, Anaya Peoples, Abby Prohaska and Maya Dodson are all gone, though incoming transfers Lauren Ebo, Kylee Watson and Jenna Brown do help offset those losses.

Creme had Notre Dame ranked seventh in his top 25 coming off a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA tournament last season.

The Lady Volunteers came in just ahead of Notre Dame at No. 6 in Creme's ranking. Head coach Kellie Harper had her best season with the program in 2021-22 with a 25-9 record and a trip to the Sweet 16.

The Blue Devils figure to receive significant attention this season, especially early in the year. Jon Scheyer is taking over as head coach after Mike Krzyzewski retired at the end of last season.

Based on recruiting, there's no indication the Blue Devils will suffer without Coach K. They had the best recruiting class in the nation with seven commits, including four 5-stars, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

The class is headlined by three of the top four overall recruits, including top-ranked Dereck Lively II.

Iowa has won at least 20 games in each of the past four seasons under head coach Fran McCaffery.

Texas and Illinois are also coming off 20-win seasons in 2021-22. Both teams lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The Jimmy V Classic was established in 1995 to raise money and awareness for cancer research. It's named after former college basketball head coach Jim Valvano, who died from complications from cancer in April 1993.

The UConn women's team has 10 wins in the Jimmy V Classic, most all-time among men's or women's programs.