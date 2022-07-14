Celtics Rumors: Boston Gauged Malcolm Brogdon's Willingness to Be Backup Before Trade

AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

The Boston Celtics reportedly wanted to make sure Malcolm Brogdon was willing to come off the bench before acquiring him in a trade with the Indiana Pacers earlier this month.

"Before pulling the trigger on the trade with Indiana, the Celtics asked around about Brogdon's locker room demeanor," Jay King of The Athletic reported.

The Celtics "envisioned him in a backup role in Boston and wanted to gauge how he would react to that reality." The point guard reportedly "has sounded ready to embrace it."

Brogdon started every game he played during his three seasons with the Pacers. He finished last year averaging 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

The 29-year-old was even better in 2020-21 with averages of 21.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 38.8 percent from three-point range.

The trade gives Boston another offensive weapon alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, which could help the Celtics get over the top after losing in the NBA Finals last season.

That said, front offices have to be careful about messing with rotations and chemistry after a successful year.

Marcus Smart is the team's incumbent starter at point guard and won the league's Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2021-22. With the defense provided by Smart and Robert Williams III and scoring from Tatum and Brown, the Celtics are seemingly happy with the starting lineup.

Brogdon could carry the second unit while putting pressure on opponents throughout the game.

Per King, team president Brad Stevens believes the key will be for players to put the team first.

"We do have a deep team. There will be the need to give a little, which is very important," Stevens said. "But I think everybody here is ready to do that. They got a taste of what it's all about in June, and it's pretty clear what we want to do here."

The background on Brogdon showed he is a good fit for Boston as it tries to bring home a title.