Yankees Rumors: Tyler Wade Acquired in Trade with Angels After Being DFA'd

The New York Yankees will acquire Tyler Wade in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Angels designated the utility player for assignment July 3. Wade hit .218 with a .272 on-base percentage and one home run in 67 games with Los Angeles. He added eight stolen bases but was caught stealing five times.

Wade spent the previous five years of his career with the Yankees before being DFA'd and traded to the Angels in November.

The 27-year-old appeared in 103 games with New York in 2021, producing a .268 average with a .354 on-base percentage and 17 stolen bases. If he can replicate these numbers, he would be extremely valuable in a Yankees lineup filled with players who can drive in runners, including Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton.

Wade also has impressive versatility, spending time at second base, shortstop, third base and all three outfield spots this season.

He made starts at six different positions with the Yankees last season, including 14 at shortstop.

The addition gives the Yankees depth at shortstop behind Isiah Kiner-Falefa while manager Aaron Boone gets yet another versatile player. DJ LeMahieu, Matt Carpenter and Marwin Gonzalez can also play multiple positions.

New York has the best record in the majors entering Thursday at 62-26 but is still looking to improve as it seeks its first title since 2009.

The Angels have fallen out of contention with a 39-50 record and could use any assets that help for the future.