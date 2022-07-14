76ers Trades to Consider After 1st Wave of NBA Free Agency

0 of 3

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers' hunt for an NBA championship continues.

The foundation in place is impressive, with MVP candidate Joel Embiid manning the middle, former MVP James Harden running the offense and ascending star Tyrese Maxey electrifying the guard spot.

Still, the Sixers know their work isn't finished. That's why they found enough money—with a huge assist from Harden—to land the likes of P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. in free agency.

But Philadelphia may not stop there. From a massive blockbuster to minor deals to shore up the back end of the rotation, let's plot out three potential trades the 76ers could still consider.

