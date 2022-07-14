76ers Trades to Consider After 1st Wave of NBA Free Agency

76ers Trades to Consider After 1st Wave of NBA Free AgencyJuly 14, 2022
The Philadelphia 76ers' hunt for an NBA championship continues.
The foundation in place is impressive, with MVP candidate Joel Embiid manning the middle, former MVP James Harden running the offense and ascending star Tyrese Maxey electrifying the guard spot.
Still, the Sixers know their work isn't finished. That's why they found enough money—with a huge assist from Harden—to land the likes of P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. in free agency.
But Philadelphia may not stop there. From a massive blockbuster to minor deals to shore up the back end of the rotation, let's plot out three potential trades the 76ers could still consider.
Building the NBA's Next Big Three
Trade Idea: Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Jaden Springer and future first-round pick to Jazz for Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson
Like the rest of the league, the 76ers surely took note (NBA Twitter pun intended) of the Utah Jazz's reported willingness to hear offers for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
A trade of this magnitude would be quite the gamble for Philadelphia, but when has team president Daryl Morey ever shied away from a wager?
Yes, it would sting losing Maxey—and, to a lesser extent, the others—but think about the potential prize here. What's the right way to defend an offense powered by Embiid, Harden and Mitchell? It's a trick question with no correct answer.
Add an instant-offense flamethrower like Clarkson to the second team, and Philly might have more firepower than any defense is equipped to handle.
Trading a Pick and Potential for a 3-and-D Wing
Trade Idea: Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz and protected future first-round pick to Mavericks for Reggie Bullock
Think about the players Philadelphia added in free agency: Tucker and House.
What do they have in common? You know, other than a shared history in Houston with Harden and Morey.
They defend multiple positions and can bury open shots. In other words, they fit like a glove around stars like Embiid and Harden, just the way Bullock would.
Now, sending out a first-round pick for a non-star is risky, but the reward might be worth it. The Sixers aren't far from planning a championship celebration. If they think Bullock could be the final piece to get them over the hump, then this isn't a high price to pay.
Adding a Reliable Backup Big
Trade Idea: Shake Milton to Timberwolves for Naz Reid
During the playoffs, the Sixers won Embiid's 385 minutes by 28 points. Conversely, they lost the 196 minutes he didn't play by 24 points.
Granted, every team will inevitably lose steam when its best player sits, but the Sixers need some stability behind the big fella.
Could Charles Bassey or Paul Reed provide that? Potentially. But does Philadelphia trust either young player enough to give him the role? Maybe not.
If the Sixers want a more established option, maybe they could pluck Reid out of a suddenly crowded Timberwolves frontcourt. The 22-year-old has proved plenty productive in a reserve role and holds career per-36-minute averages of 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 threes on 34.3 percent shooting, per Basketball-Reference.com.