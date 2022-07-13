Report: Andre Burakovsky, Kraken Agree to 5-Year, $5.5M AAV Contract After Avs Stint

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Andre Burakovsky's time with the Colorado Avalanche has ended, but at least he departs a Stanley Cup champion.

The veteran winger has signed a five-year, $27.5 million deal with the Seattle Kraken on the opening day of free agency, according to TSN's Darren Dreger. The contract is worth $5.5 million annually.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

