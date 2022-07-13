Mets' Pete Alonso Says He's Dealing with 'Pretty Bad PTSD' from March Car Crash

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso says he's dealt with "pretty bad PTSD" since he was involved in a car crash in March during spring training in Florida.

Alonso discussed his experience since the crash in a first-person piece posted Wednesday on the Players' Tribune:

"When something like this happens to you, there's so much that cycles through your mind. There are a ton of what-ifs involved. I mean, my wife was driving right behind me. If that other driver had arrived at that intersection two seconds later, he would've hit her instead.

"And even beyond that, there are just a lot of things that have gone through my head since I got hit. A big accident like that, when it happens to you, I don't care who you are, it's not easy. No matter how strong you might think you are, it can still be rough in a lot of different ways. I'm still dealing with some pretty bad PTSD from it, to be completely honest with you. And I feel very fortunate that I was able to recognize that. That I've been able to talk through it with some people. I mean, over the past several months I've really been leaning on some people that I trust and hold close. I'm continuously working through everything."

The 27-year-old Tampa native's truck was T-boned by a car at an intersection. He described the crash as "horrifying" and noted his experience was the opposite of what people often describe in similar situations—everything sped up instead of slowing down.

"This was something that happened fast," Alonso wrote. "It was like everything was moving at a million miles an hour. And in those moments when my truck was flipping over and over, I thought that was going to be it. In my head, I was like, Alright, that's it. It's over for me. I'm done. The end."

Amazingly, the Mets star walked away without any significant physical injuries.

Alonso is in the midst of a terrific season on the diamond. He's compiled a .269/.345/.526 slash line with 23 home runs in 87 games for New York, which sits atop the NL East with a 54-34 record.

The 2019 NL Rookie of the Year earned his second career All-Star appearance and will attempt to capture his third straight Home Run Derby title at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles next week.

"I think I'm the best power hitter on the planet," Alonso said after last year's derby triumph. "Being able to showcase that, and really putting on a fun display for fans, I just think it's a dream come true for me because when I was young, my parents let me stay up past my bedtime to watch this."

After wrapping up a series against the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, Alonso and the Mets finish their first half with a four-game road set against the Chicago Cubs beginning Thursday.