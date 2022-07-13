Ex-NFL Player Brendan Langley's Case Dismissed After Fight with Airport Employee

Harry How/Getty Images

Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Brendan Langley will not face charges after a May altercation with an airport employee.

TMZ Sports reported authorities dropped simple assault charges stemming from a fight at Newark Liberty International Airport.

"We are grateful for the court's decision which puts an end to this ordeal that began nearly two months ago when Mr. Langley was assaulted then wrongfully arrested and charged for exercising his rights under the law," attorney Halim Dhanidina said.

Video of Langley repeatedly punching a United employee went public in May, and the 27-year-old was arrested and charged with simple assault. Langley's attorneys said the employee was verbally abusive and assaulted Langley first.

The unnamed employee was fired as a result of his involvement, but the criminal charges filed against Langley were not settled for nearly two months.

The CFL initially suspended Langley indefinitely after the altercation was made public. It's unclear if the league plans to rescind that suspension.

Langley signed with the Stampeders in February after sitting out the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He previously played for the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, initially playing cornerback before moving to wideout.