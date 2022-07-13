NHL Rumors: Jack Campbell, Oilers Agree to 5-Year, $25M Contract in Free Agency

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Jack Campbell is staying in Canada, but he's moving across the country.

The free-agent goaltender reached agreement on a five-year, $25 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, per Darren Dreger of ESPN.

Campbell spent the last two-plus seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

