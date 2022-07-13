AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJuly 13, 2022
Week one of Fyter Fest kicked off Wednesday night on TBS as All Elite Wrestling presented an episode of Dynamite jam-packed with high-stakes action, including the TNT and world tag team titles up for grabs.
Wardlow has been on the roll of a lifetime in 2022 but could his run as TNT champion be short-lived, courtesy of "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy?
Joining that battle of babyfaces is a Three-Way Dance featuring The Young Bucks, Team Taz and Swerve In Our Glory, as well as a world title eliminator match pitting the red-hot Jon Moxley against prospective challenger Konosuke Takeshita.
Find out which, if any, champions were able to tighten their grasp on their respective titles and if the young, Japanese sensation inched closer to a world championship opportunity by knocking off his seemingly untouchable opponent with this recap of the July 13 broadcast.
Match Card
- AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- TNT Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Wardlow (c)
- Three-Way Dance for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. The Young Bucks (c)
- Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager
- Anna Jay vs. Serena Deeb
- Chris Jericho promo
- Christian Cage and Luchasaurus promo
TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Orange Cassidy
- The commentary team put over Cassidy's status as the most winning wrestler on the AEW roster not to have held a championship yet, lending credibility to him as a wrestler.
- Best Friends' Chuck Taylor and Trent promised to cheat like hell before the match. When they tried, they were ejected from ringside by referee Bryce Remsburg.
- Wardlow, chasing Cassidy around ringside, pulled Danhausen from under the ring and intimidated him into not cursing him.
- The champion showed his opponent respect following the match.
Two of the most popular stars on the AEW roster clashed Wednesday night in the opening contest as TNT champion Wardlow defended against "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy.
Wardlow shook off early mind games and chicanery from the challenger and his best friends, Chuck Taylor and Trent, to overpower him and dominate throughout the commercial. Cassidy fought back, targeting the left knee of the champion.
Cassidy avoided the powerbomb and posted The Wardog twice at ringside as chants of "Freshly Squeezed" poured from the stands. Orange Punch and Beach Break earned the challenger a two-count. A second attempt at the punch led to Wardlow catching him and driving him to the mat with the powerbomb for the hard-fought victory.
A fun, surprisingly competitive match, this showed off Cassidy's resilience and gave fans a look at something they have not seen much of lately: Wardlow on the defensive.
The champion was faced with the first challenge of his reign and proved he could work with an unconventional wrestler like Cassidy. He went move-for-move with him and never looked uncomfortable or out of his element, despite working nearly no long-form matches in recent months.
Cassidy continued to assert himself as the most underappreciated professional wrestler on TV with another strong match that stayed true to his character while featuring the exquisite timing and red-hot crowd that makes up two key elements of a great performance.
Result
Wardlow defeated Cassidy to retain
Grade
B
Top Moments
Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston Promos; Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- "The reason she has that mangled hand is because she's 'your Ruby,' you stupid son of a bitch!" Jericho said of Ruby Soho's injury, suffered at the hands of Tay Conti and the Jericho Appreciation Society last week.
- "I'm just as sadistic and maniacal as you are, Eddie Kingston," Jericho claimed.
- "You're not facing Chris Jericho. You're facing The Painmaker," he revealed.
- "Chris, I'm gonna hurt you and enjoy it," Kingston warned in rebuttal.
- The look on Takeshita's face, it painted in blood, as he mounted a comeback was great stuff.
Chris Jericho made his way to the ring and proceeded to cut an intense, no-nonsense promo on Eddie Kingston and their upcoming Barbed Wire Everywhere match. He talked about the friends who have suffered because they were associated with Kingston and vowed to prove next week that The Mad King is not a liar, but a loser.
Kingston responded in a brief backstage promo by promising to spill Jericho's blood next week and like it.
Back in the arena, AEW Interim World champion Jon Moxley battled young Konosuke Takeshita in an eliminator match.
The latter used Moxley's tenacity against him, fighting out of a piledriver on the ring apron and delivering a German suplex to the unhinged titleholder. Moxley recovered and controlled during the break, punishing Takeshita and striking him with a kick to the forehead that split his forehead open.
Takeshita used his leaping lariat to fight back and went on a roll that saw him deliver a plancha, then frog splash to put the champ down for a dramatic two-count. Moxley survived a Blue Thunder Bomb and delivered the Paradigm Shift, but Takeshita stayed in the fight.
A Death Rider from Mox and the bulldog choke forced Takeshita to tap.
This was an intensely physical match that continued to portray the young Japanese competitor as a future star in the industry. He matched Moxley's tenacity, punished him with his own hard-hitting strikes and nearly put him away late with a rolling German suplex.
He was Moxley's equal on this night and only tapped when he had nothing left to give. Performances like this will lead him to win over fans in a way not imaginable when he first appeared two months ago.
Mox has been on a roll in his own right, but this was all about the continued rise of Takeshita and the bright, potentially blinding, future he has in AEW.
Result
Moxley submitted Takeshita
Grade
B+
Top Moments
Luchasaurus vs. Griff Garrison
- Cage said of Pillmans' father, the late Brian Sr., "he'd be appalled that his final contribution to this business was you."
- The chokeslam to Pillman that didn't actually drive him through the table looked wicked and probably hurt like hell, as Taz pointed out on commentary.
Christian Cage cut another scathing, despicable promo, this time on The Varsity Blondes' Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. before sending the monstrous Luchasaurus to the squared circle for his match with the Jungle Boy doppelganger Garrison.
The contest was predictably short, with Luchasaurus obliterating his opponent before defeating him with the Tar Pit.
After the match, the masked heavyweight continued his assault, chokeslamming Pillman onto an announce table that did not break before delivering another to Garrison, driving him through his partner.
This was perfectly acceptable television in that it continued to position Cage as the most despicable villain on television while putting over the indestructible force that is evil Luchasaurus.
The inevitable return of Jungle Boy and showdown with his former partner and mentor will make for great television and segments like this only support that.
Result
Luchasaurus defeated Garrison
Grade
C
Top Moments