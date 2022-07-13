AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

3 of 4

Chris Jericho made his way to the ring and proceeded to cut an intense, no-nonsense promo on Eddie Kingston and their upcoming Barbed Wire Everywhere match. He talked about the friends who have suffered because they were associated with Kingston and vowed to prove next week that The Mad King is not a liar, but a loser.

Kingston responded in a brief backstage promo by promising to spill Jericho's blood next week and like it.

Back in the arena, AEW Interim World champion Jon Moxley battled young Konosuke Takeshita in an eliminator match.

The latter used Moxley's tenacity against him, fighting out of a piledriver on the ring apron and delivering a German suplex to the unhinged titleholder. Moxley recovered and controlled during the break, punishing Takeshita and striking him with a kick to the forehead that split his forehead open.

Takeshita used his leaping lariat to fight back and went on a roll that saw him deliver a plancha, then frog splash to put the champ down for a dramatic two-count. Moxley survived a Blue Thunder Bomb and delivered the Paradigm Shift, but Takeshita stayed in the fight.

A Death Rider from Mox and the bulldog choke forced Takeshita to tap.

This was an intensely physical match that continued to portray the young Japanese competitor as a future star in the industry. He matched Moxley's tenacity, punished him with his own hard-hitting strikes and nearly put him away late with a rolling German suplex.

He was Moxley's equal on this night and only tapped when he had nothing left to give. Performances like this will lead him to win over fans in a way not imaginable when he first appeared two months ago.

Mox has been on a roll in his own right, but this was all about the continued rise of Takeshita and the bright, potentially blinding, future he has in AEW.

Result

Moxley submitted Takeshita

Grade

B+

