The Real Winners and Losers from the 1st Day of 2022 NHL Free Agency

0 of 6

AP Photo/Craig Lassig

The last teams are off the draft clock.

And the season's first puck drop is still three months away.

But if you think that means it's a slow time in the NHL, you couldn't be more wrong.

Noon ET on Wednesday signaled the start of perhaps the most impactful period on the competitive calendar (outside of the actual games, of course) with the arrival of the signing period for the annual cadre of unrestricted free agents.

As usual, big names and big deals were all the rage, and the B/R hockey team was primed and ready to see how things went while compiling a definitive list of winners and losers from the chaotic opening hours.

Scroll through to see what we came up with, and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments section.