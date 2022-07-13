NFL Scout Compares Tyreek Hill to Steph Curry, 'So Glad' He's Not with Chiefs Anymore

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

At least one NFL executive is quite happy wide receiver Tyreek Hill is no longer catching passes from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

An unnamed AFC personnel evaluator told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins in March, is comparable to one of the NBA's best players.

"I'm so glad he doesn't play for the Chiefs anymore," the exec said. "I know they will still be good, but I don't think they will be the same. You can't be. That level of speed, he's like Steph Curry in that he keeps you in every game, keeps you honest, keeps you scared."

Hill placed fifth in ESPN's annual ranking of the NFL's top wideouts based on voting by the league's executives, coaches, scouts and players. The results were released Wednesday.

The NFL talent evaluator told Fowler that Hill may actually be underappreciated despite his status as one of the league's most dangerous playmakers.

"If you can pair him with the right quarterbacks, he can be No. 1 or 2 and justify it," the evaluator said. "Very underrated route-runner. People don't talk about how good he is at running routes and how good his hands are. Extremely natural and extremely strong. He's a different level. Not sure if you can do anything against him."

One thing that's clear from both those comments is the amount of pressure building on the shoulders of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It speaks volumes that an AFC exec is happy to see Hill leave K.C. even though he landed with another team in the conference.

Miami's front office has done everything in its power to put Tagovailoa in a position to succeed entering his third NFL season.

It added a No. 1 target in Hill, who will team with Jaylen Waddle to form one of the league's best receiving tandems. The offense also features a high-impact tight end in Mike Gesicki and a rebuilt running back room, led by Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel.

If Tagovailoa can make a third-year leap, there's no reason Miami shouldn't feature one of the NFL's highest-scoring offenses in 2022.

The 24-year-old University of Alabama product has completed 66.2 percent of his throws for 4,467 yards with 27 touchdowns and 15 interceptions across 23 games. He's added six rushing scores.

In April, Tagovailoa downplayed the burden that comes with rapidly rising expectations, though.

"I think pressure is going to be there every time," he told reporters. "I don't feel more pressure that we've acquired all of these guys. It's more of an opportunity that I get, that we all get as a team, to show what we can do this year."

Nevertheless, if the Dolphins are going to compete with Mahomes and the Chiefs, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills or Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals atop the AFC, they need Tagovailoa to produce at a higher level more consistently.

If he doesn't, Miami may be in the market for a new quarterback next offseason because it can't afford to waste its offensive talent following the acquisition of Hill.