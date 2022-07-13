49ers' Brandon Aiyuk Mocks Rumors About Trey Lance Having Arm Fatigue on Instagram

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's safe to say at least a few San Francisco 49ers players have heard the rumblings about Trey Lance dealing with arm fatigue.

Niners wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk posted a video on Instagram of himself catching three deep passes from Lance.

"The only three throws from the day, his arm got fatigued after that," Aiyuk joked in the caption.

Fellow 49ers players Kyle Juszczyk, Trent Williams and George Kittle commented on the post with laughing emojis.

Much has been made about Lance adjusting his throwing motion to clean up some things in his delivery.

During an episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd last week (h/t SI.com's Grant Cohn), Cowherd and NFL reporter Mike Silver said they have heard Lance is dealing with arm fatigue.

"You and I may have the same source, we may not, but I've said when I saw Trey Lance play, aesthetically, it's ugly. It's not Philip Rivers-ugly, but it's not a pretty delivery. It's really rough," Cowherd said. "Secondly, what you're saying is what I'm hearing—they're rebuilding his delivery, and he gets arm fatigue. It's not an easy throw. He needs days off. And they're worried about his accuracy. You and I are hearing the same things."

The expectation is that Lance will take over as San Francisco's starting quarterback this season. The team traded multiple first-round draft picks to move up in the 2021 draft and select him No. 3 overall.

Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the 49ers roster, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero recently reported the expectation within the league is that the 30-year-old will be traded by the end of July.

Lance appeared in six games as a rookie in 2021. The 22-year-old threw for 603 yards, five touchdowns and completed 57.7 percent of his passes.