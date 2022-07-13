Hot Takes on Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, Mac McClung vs. Celtics

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors were defeated by the Boston Celtics 103-92 in Las Vegas Summer League action on Tuesday night at Thomas & Mack Center, and fans were not happy with the performances of James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Mac McClung.

Wiseman finished with six points, seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 20:47. He made three of nine shots from the field and missed his only shot from deep.

Kuminga, meanwhile, finished with 29 points, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 26:50, while McClung finished with nine points, five rebounds and five assists in 20:54.

Kuminga did finish with some solid numbers, but fans were disappointed with his shot selection, creation and were understandably frustrated after he got out to a slow start, scoring most of his points in the second half when Boston was already up by a lot.

Fans' issues with Wiseman seemed to stem from the fact that he was unsuccessful rebounding and boxing out. As for McClung, there was plenty of frustration about him not passing the ball.

Here's what social media had to say about the performances of the trio, which was outclassed by a number of G Leaguers suiting up for the Celtics.

Wiseman's struggles are understandable as this is some of his first competitive basketball action since his rookie season. He missed the entire 2021-22 campaign recovering from a knee injury.

Kuminga, meanwhile, appeared in 70 games for the Warriors last season, averaging 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor and 33.6 percent from deep.

The 19-year-old mostly played off the bench last season and is participating in the summer league as the Warriors aim to improve shooting and prepare him better for the 2022-23 campaign.

As for McClung, the Warriors picked him up off the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA Summer League team. He appeared in just two NBA games last season after going undrafted out of Texas Tech and spent most of his time with the G League's South Bay Lakers.