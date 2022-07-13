X

Hot Takes on Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, Mac McClung vs. Celtics

Erin WalshJuly 13, 2022

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors were defeated by the Boston Celtics 103-92 in Las Vegas Summer League action on Tuesday night at Thomas & Mack Center, and fans were not happy with the performances of James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Mac McClung.

Wiseman finished with six points, seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 20:47. He made three of nine shots from the field and missed his only shot from deep.

Kuminga, meanwhile, finished with 29 points, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 26:50, while McClung finished with nine points, five rebounds and five assists in 20:54.

Kuminga did finish with some solid numbers, but fans were disappointed with his shot selection, creation and were understandably frustrated after he got out to a slow start, scoring most of his points in the second half when Boston was already up by a lot.

Fans' issues with Wiseman seemed to stem from the fact that he was unsuccessful rebounding and boxing out. As for McClung, there was plenty of frustration about him not passing the ball.

Here's what social media had to say about the performances of the trio, which was outclassed by a number of G Leaguers suiting up for the Celtics.

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Wiseman has had a couple flashes, particularly on defense. But overall, it's clear he'll need a while to get his rhythm and timing back. Totally understandable given the circumstances.

Video Play Button
✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
anthony gomez @SlurpiemanTony

Jonathan Kuminga should never be given the green light to shoot any jumper, ever.<br><br>Dude needs to spend every waking minute shooting free throws.

Benjamin👑 @Benjamin_AuRa00

i really trust Moses Moody more than Jonathan Kuminga

Three🏆 @3nD22

We are seeing G League Ignite Jonathan Kuminga.

Wardell_Stan @StephIsHIM

McClung is getting in my nerves. He’s trying to say that he’s better than Moody, Kuminga and Wiseman and literally stealing the spotlight just for him to get a roster spot. Scoring is not the only thing that matters in Summer League.

jordan @jordxn30

why does moody look better than kuminga during these summer league games? kuminga really need to work on creating his own shot fr

DJ @djlm5_

Thank god Moody is looking impressive cuz Kuminga looks the exact opposite lol

Looney Szn @LooneyClears4

Kuminga decision making is horrible

JSl8ght|CHAMPIONS @pjL214714

Kuminga needs a shooting coach

Wes @bloghawk

Wiseman is kind of having a stinker offensively. He doesn’t seem to know where to pop or space himself off high ball actions.

MKV$COLE @BANKCOLE1

Wiseman definitely not taking Looney spot next season. It's giving rough around the edges but he'll watch and learn coming off the bench. <a href="https://t.co/PWv55ycuQg">pic.twitter.com/PWv55ycuQg</a>

EB 🥷🏽 @ErikBestJr

Watching James Wiseman in person, it’s clear rebounding is the biggest flaw I see. But I still love his upside <br><br>Kuminga needs to become more mature with his shot selection and pass more. <br><br>I love Moody’s game and he’ll be perfect for that 7th/8th man role this year <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a>

Joy in Tanking @adot510

Wiseman needs to learn how to box out. When the shot is up he's always ball watching and relies solely on his height/leaping ability to try to get the rebound.

Danny Creed @DannyCreed8

McClung ain't touching no nba floor again 😂

Gboye @mcgboye

I don't want to hear the nonsense about McClung being an NBA player. Nah he's not. 5 assists but he's ignored wide open teammates far too many times.

GraysonDaMeap @GraysonDaMeap

There is a shot the Warriors don't keep Mac McClung 💀 <a href="https://t.co/N30rPegCN1">https://t.co/N30rPegCN1</a>

J @mindjitsu

I’ve seen enough of McClung, give my Gui Santos for the rest of the game

Wiseman's struggles are understandable as this is some of his first competitive basketball action since his rookie season. He missed the entire 2021-22 campaign recovering from a knee injury.

Kuminga, meanwhile, appeared in 70 games for the Warriors last season, averaging 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor and 33.6 percent from deep.

The 19-year-old mostly played off the bench last season and is participating in the summer league as the Warriors aim to improve shooting and prepare him better for the 2022-23 campaign.

As for McClung, the Warriors picked him up off the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA Summer League team. He appeared in just two NBA games last season after going undrafted out of Texas Tech and spent most of his time with the G League's South Bay Lakers.

🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.