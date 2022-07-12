Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 49ers QB Resumed Throwing 2-3 Weeks Ago amid Trade Buzz

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo continues to be included in trade rumors leading up to training camp, and it appears those rumors will only continue as the San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to ramp up activity following shoulder surgery.

Garoppolo resumed throwing two to three weeks ago, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows, which is a good sign for the veteran with the 2022 campaign quickly approaching.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

