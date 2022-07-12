Ravens' Lamar Jackson Tweets 'Silence Is Golden' After Omission from ESPN QB Rankings

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who won the 2019 MVP award, notably didn't make the top 10 in ESPN's rankings of the top NFL players at each position.

Jackson, who will play out the final year on his rookie deal in 2022, posted this on Twitter on Tuesday, one day after the poll dropped:

The poll results were decided by a survey of "more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players," per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:

"Voters gave us their best 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average, along with hundreds of interviews, research and film-study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. In total, more than 50 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions."

Jackson completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2021, averaging 7.5 yards per attempt. He added 767 rushing yards and two more scores.

The former Louisville star ended up missing five games, including the last four with an ankle injury, in what ultimately resulted in a down year for the team, which missed the playoffs at 8-9.

Still, Jackson has largely been tremendous during his three-plus years as the Ravens' starter, leading the team to the playoffs from 2018 to 2020 and the NFL's best win-loss record at 14-2 in 2019.

Seeing him outside of the top 10 was surprising despite the litany of talent at the position.

ESPN's Mina Kimes said that the notion Jackson hasn't played like a top-10 quarterback is "ridiculous."

ESPN's Ryan Clark and Dan Orlovsky, as well as football analyst Warren Sharp, also believe he's a top-10 quarterback:

Jackson, 25, will be entering his fifth NFL season. He and the Ravens open the 2022 campaign on the road against the New York Jets on Sept. 11.