Ravens' Lamar Jackson Tweets 'Silence Is Golden' After Omission from ESPN QB Rankings

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Tweets 'Silence Is Golden' After Omission from ESPN QB RankingsJuly 12, 2022
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who won the 2019 MVP award, notably didn't make the top 10 in ESPN's rankings of the top NFL players at each position.
Jackson, who will play out the final year on his rookie deal in 2022, posted this on Twitter on Tuesday, one day after the poll dropped:
The poll results were decided by a survey of "more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players," per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:
"Voters gave us their best 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average, along with hundreds of interviews, research and film-study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. In total, more than 50 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions."
Jackson completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2021, averaging 7.5 yards per attempt. He added 767 rushing yards and two more scores.
The former Louisville star ended up missing five games, including the last four with an ankle injury, in what ultimately resulted in a down year for the team, which missed the playoffs at 8-9.
Still, Jackson has largely been tremendous during his three-plus years as the Ravens' starter, leading the team to the playoffs from 2018 to 2020 and the NFL's best win-loss record at 14-2 in 2019.
Seeing him outside of the top 10 was surprising despite the litany of talent at the position.
ESPN's Mina Kimes said that the notion Jackson hasn't played like a top-10 quarterback is "ridiculous."
ESPN's Ryan Clark and Dan Orlovsky, as well as football analyst Warren Sharp, also believe he's a top-10 quarterback:
Ryan Clark
People might say I'm caping for Lamar Jackson, but to me it's common sense. Any other qb with his impact, his success, his overall statistics would be worshipped. Yet, we are discussing why he isn't in the top 10 QBs. The 3 other former MVPs are in the top 4. Guess I'm dumb though!
Dan Orlovsky
Lamar Jackson in his first 4 NFL Seasons. He's started 49 games—(3 seasons—He didn't start the first 10 games of his career and missed the last 6 last season). So that's 12 wins a season, 4300 yds per and 35 TDs per season. That's elite. That's win because of. THATS TOP 10
Warren Sharp
Lamar Jackson had his team #1 seed in AFC in early DEC despite being the #1 most injured team in history, ranked #1 in the NFL throwing outside the numbers, & was top-10 in the NFL in rush yds when healthy, and after injury BAL went 0-5, but he's not a top-10 QB
Jackson, 25, will be entering his fifth NFL season. He and the Ravens open the 2022 campaign on the road against the New York Jets on Sept. 11.