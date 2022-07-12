Jake Paul Aiming to Become Boxing's Light Heavyweight Champion Within 3-4 Years

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Social media influencer Jake Paul, who has amassed a 5-0 professional boxing record, said Tuesday on ESPN's First Take that he's looking to become the light heavyweight champion of the world in 3-4 years and "fight the biggest names in the sport."

"I'm going to keep on progressing each time and getting harder and harder fights," Paul said, per ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

"The celebrity and basketball stuff, that's sort of in the past. ...[Boxing's] my life. I don't do anything else besides work on boxing from the time I wake up; it's a morning practice. It's yoga, it's meditation, it's film work. It's talking with my coaches hours on end about game plan and strategies. ... I'm eating raw liver, I'm eating bone marrow. I'm doing every single thing I can to maximize me becoming the best boxer possible, and I know a lot of people are gunning for me. I know a lot of people want to see me lose."

Paul is slated to go up against Hasim Rahman Jr. (12-1) on Aug. 6. That will mark Paul's first fight against a boxer with professional experience.

His five wins have come against YouTuber AnEsonGib, ex-NBA player Nate Robinson and UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley (twice).

Paul was going to fight Tommy Fury, a professional boxer and younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. However, he was denied entry into the United States for the bout for undisclosed reasons.

Rahman took the fight last week on short notice. The heavyweight will have to make a 200-pound cruiserweight limit for the fight. He last weighed in at 224 pounds for a fifth-round TKO loss to James McKenzie Morrison on April 29.

Paul and Rahman are scheduled to fight in New York's Madison Square Garden.