LeBron James: Having WNBA All-Star Game Alongside Summer League Would Be 'Great Idea'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

NBA superstar LeBron James expressed support for an idea to move the WNBA All-Star Game to Las Vegas alongside the NBA Summer League games.

James responded to the plan put forward by ESPN Radio's Arash Markazi:

The WNBA All-Star Game took place Sunday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were the captains, with Team Wilson scoring a 134-112 victory led by Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, who posted a game-high 30 points.

Concerns were raised about the handling of the event, though, especially with the Skills Competition taking place in a convention center rather than a standard arena.

Columns about the issues with the event ran in both the New York Times and Chicago Tribune.

Moving the WNBA's All-Star Weekend to Vegas at the same time as the Summer League, which takes place at Thomas & Mack Center and the Cox Pavilion, would presumably eliminate the venue concerns while also ensuring plenty of basketball fans would already be in the area.

In addition, a public show of support from NBA players for their WNBA counterparts would add to the hype around the events.

The question is whether the league wants to keep its All-Star Game in one place rather than moving it around to different cities to reward its loyal fans. Las Vegas already hosted the event in both 2019 and 2021.

If formally offered, teaming up with the NBA for a star-studded annual weekend in Vegas could be too good to pass up, at least on a multiyear trial basis.