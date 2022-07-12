Rory McIlroy Says It Would Be Better for Golf If British Open Winner Isn't from LIV

Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images

Count Rory McIlroy among those who are rooting against players from LIV Golf in this week's Open Championship in St Andrews, Scotland.

According to ESPN's Tom Hamilton, when asked Tuesday if he is hopeful the winner of the Open Championship is from a tour other than LIV Golf, McIlroy said:

"Selfishly, for me, yes. But at the end of the day, everyone that's here has the same opportunity to go out there and try to win a Claret Jug, regardless of what tour they play on or whatever that is. Whoever wins here at the end of the week should be commended for one of the greatest achievements this game has to offer."

McIlroy has remained loyal to the PGA Tour amid the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf poaching many top golfers, including Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed.

While LIV Golf players have been suspended from the PGA Tour and banned from playing in PGA Tour events, they have been permitted to play in majors, and several will be in the Open Championship field.

